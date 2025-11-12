The longest government shutdown in history could conclude as soon as Day 43 with almost no one happy with the final result.

Hundreds of representatives are preparing to return to Washington on Wednesday after a nearly eight-week absence.

Democrats didn't get the heath insurance provisions they demanded added to the spending deal.

Republicans controlling the levers of power in Washington didn't escape blame, according to polls and some state and local elections that went poorly for them.

The fallout of the shutdown landed on millions of Americans, including federal workers who went without paychecks and airline passengers who had their trips delayed or canceled.