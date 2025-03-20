Federal prosecutors in Michigan have charged a former Eminem studio engineer with stealing the rap star's unreleased music and selling it online.

Acting U.S. Attorney Julie Beck in Detroit announced Wednesday that Joseph Strange is charged with copyright infringement and interstate transportation of stolen goods.

Strange's attorney says the charges are untested allegations and the matter will be handled in court. According to an FBI affidavit, Strange lost his job at Eminem's suburban Detroit studio in 2021.

Other studio employees reported to the FBI in January that unreleased music was appearing online.

People who had purchased the music led investigators to Strange.