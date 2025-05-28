A former top aide to Sean "Diddy" Combs has testified at his sex trafficking trial that the music mogul threatened her with death on her first day on the job.

She also says he later waved a gun as he kidnapped her in an angry rush to find and kill rapper Kid Cudi.

Capricorn Clark was the former global brand director for Bad Boy Entertainment, and her account Tuesday launched the third week of testimony in the trial.

Prosecutors are trying to prove Combs led a racketeering conspiracy for 20 years that relied on fear and violence to ensure he got what he wanted.

Combs has pleaded not guilty.