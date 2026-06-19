A financial boost for VON’s Meals on Wheels program

A donation by Caesars Windsor Cares will help fund roughly 1,200 meals for vulnerable seniors across Windsor.

The $10,000 donation was made on Thursday by Caesars Windsor officials and staff to the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON).

The donation will go towards the VON’s Meals on Wheels program in Windsor.

The program provides emergency meal assistance to seniors facing financial hardship, illness, or unexpected life challenges.

Khrista Boon is the manager of home & community care at VON Windsor-Essex.

She says Caesars’ donation will go a long way.

“It’s so important and certainly helps support programs like Meals on Wheels so that we can ensure our older adults in the communities have access to a nutritious meal, a friendly face, and connection to their community,” she says.

AM800-News-VON-Meals-on-Wheels-2-June-2026 Caesars Windsor Cares donates $10,000 to VON's Meals on Wheels program, June 18, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800)

Boon says 64,000 meals were delivered last year in Windsor-Essex.

“The need continues to grow as our population is aging and access to programs is challenging, so support through Caesars Windsor is definitely helping fill that gap,” says Boon.

She says donations from the community help keep the program going.

“Donations to the Meals on Wheels program and volunteers are what make this program thrive,” she says.

Boon says the Meals on Wheels program had 7,800 volunteer hours last year.

Along with Thursday’s donation, staff from Caesars Windsor joined Meals on Wheels drivers on their deliveries to get a firsthand look at the program and see the positive impacts the program makes for local seniors.