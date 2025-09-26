The provincial government has provided a funding boost for four long-term care homes in Windsor and Tecumseh.

Brouillette Manor, Banwell Gardens Care Centre, Huron Terrace Long Term Care Community and Riverside Place are receiving a total of $152,280 from the provincial government.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the funding comes from the Local Priorities Fund.

He says the homes will use the funds for specialized equipment and services.

"What this funding does, it means that we can reduce our hospital visits for different types of things, if there's a fall, if there's someone who's got some challenges getting themselves raised up and needs just a little bit of support," says Dowie.

He says the funding will assist the local homes.

"Sometimes it's just that little fix that can help, but the supplies are not readily available until you have them in hand, and then this fund allows for their purchase and their use," he says.

Dowie says other long-term care homes in the area have received funding in the past through the Local Priorities Fund.

"This is four more projects to bring equipment into long-term care homes and have the staff here able to use them and avoid having to load a person into an ambulance, bring them to the hospital for something that's not that complex for the most part and then having to bring them back," says Dowie. "So I mean that's a whole ordeal; it's going to be avoided with this kind of funding."

Brouillette Manor is receiving just under $66,000, while Banwell Gardens Care Centre is getting roughly $38,000, Huron Terrace Long Term Care Community is receiving close to $34,000 and Riverside Place is getting $15,000.

The Local Priorities Fund was launched in 2022 and helps long-term care homes purchase items such as IV equipment, bariatrics equipment bed support, bladder scanners and ECGs.

The funding is also used on everyday items such as slip-proof floor mats, wraparound bed rails and grab bars.