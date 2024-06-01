The president of St. Clair College in Windsor is now officially retired.

Patti France worked her last day on the job Friday, which included an open house at the college SportsPlex as she met with a long line of staff and well-wishers.

France announced in 2022 that she would not be renewing her contract when it expired in 2024.

She has worked at the college for 37 years, including two terms as president.

France says it's a bittersweet moment.

"I don't want to get emotional, but I love this place," she says. "You don't work somewhere for 37 years, and it certainly is more than a job for me. It's a dream job that I never really dreamed of."

France says there is so much she proud of during her time at the college.

"I think the thing I'm most proud of is that we do everything together. It's never 'I'; it's always 'We', and how we handled COVID. We just kept moving one step at a time, making sure that our students were at the forefront of every decision and doing the best we could," she says.

As for her retirement plans, France plans to stay active with a number of organizations and boards she currently serves on, including the Windsor Regional Hospital Board of Directors.

She will also be busy on her very first day of retirement, as she's going to get a puppy.