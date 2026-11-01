A dill-lightful day: Pickle festival comes to Amherstburg

A different kind of fun is planned for the day after Halloween in Amherstburg.

A new festival called Pickle Me Softly will be held Sunday, November 1 at Wolfhead Distillery at 7781 Howard Avenue in Amherstburg.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wolfhead’s property and will be a celebration of all things around pickles and will include around 20 local vendors and artisans, pickle-inspired food and drinks, and DJ Koul (Koullies Stylianou) playing a variety of yacht rock music.

Event creator Doug Robbins, better known as Doug the Foodie, says they have 20 vendors signed up.

“Vendors that do hot sauces and pickled onions. We have an out-of-town company that’s making dilly turnovers, which is like a pickle turnover,” he says.

Robbins says when he does a signature event, it has to have food, and it has to have a genre, and in this case it’s Yacht Rock.

“We love a sour or sweet bite of a pickle; we love that crunch. We put the two together, and Pickle Me Softly was born from that,” he says. “I love to celebrate specific foods because they bring people together under one sort of favourite thing, in this case, pickles.”

AM800-News-Pickle Me Softly-2.jpg Wolfhead Distillery at 7781 Howard Avenue in Amherstburg. (Rusty Thomson)

Wolfhead will also have a menu featuring five signature pickle drinks for that day only along with a new pickled-flavoured vodka.

Admission is free, and the event is rain or shine.

Robbins says everyone should come out, enjoy the day, and find some new pickle friends.

“I’m calling it a ‘Darty.’ Which is an event, for those who don’t know, is a ‘Day Party.’ This is a daytime event where there will be shopping, music, and a little libation,” he says.

The first 350 people who come in and register will also receive a free bottle of BBQ Pit Boys Spicy Dill Pickle seasoning.