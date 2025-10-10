There has been an improvement in the unemployment rate in the Windsor area.

Statistics Canada reports the jobless rate in the Windsor area moved to 10.4 per cent in September compared to 11.1 per cent in August.

Despite the improvement, the unemployment rate in the Windsor area is still the highest in Canada and the only jobless rate in double digits.

Overall, Statistics Canada says the economy added an unexpected 60,000 jobs in September, keeping the unemployment rate steady at 7.1 per cent.

Economists had called for a modest gain of 5,000 jobs last month, coming off a drop of more than 100,000 positions over the previous two months.

Stats Canada says the gains were concentrated in full-time work, with 106,000 positions added in September, more than offsetting a drop in part-time work.

The agency says overall employment is up by 22,000 net jobs since the start of the year as tariffs from the United States continue to put pressure on some critical Canadian sectors.

The trade-sensitive manufacturing industry saw its first job gains since January last month and led job growth among other sectors with 28,000 positions added in September.

The unemployment rate for youth aged 15 to 24 ticked higher to 14.7 per cent as students returning to school continued to struggle to find work after a tough summer jobs market.

With files from the Canadian Press