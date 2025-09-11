It was a busy August for LaSalle Police.

The service states that enforcement action has increased 67 per cent compared to August 2024.

Last month, police conducted 367 traffic stops and 414 enforcement actions were conducted.

Police state that there were also 14 reports of aggressive driving, two alcohol related suspensions, and two charges were laid for driving while under suspension.

The service also conducted five R.I.D.E. programs throughout the month.

Drivers or community members who have a traffic concern are asked to contact the non-emergency line, or contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit.