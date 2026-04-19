Windsor firefighters held up their end of a bet by washing Windsor police cruisers following a charity hockey game last February.

According to a social media post, in February Windsor Police Chief Jason Crowley made a friendly wager with Windsor Fire & Rescue Services ahead of the Battle of the Badges charity hockey game.

The losing team agreed to wash the winning team’s vehicles, and on Friday, Windsor police finally collected their winnings.

In February, Chief Crowley made a friendly wager with Windsor Fire & Rescue Services ahead of the Battle of the Badges charity hockey game. The losing team agreed to wash the winning team’s vehicles – and today, we collected our winnings!



This year’s Battle of the Badges game… pic.twitter.com/xQgoikglgO — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) April 17, 2026

Windsor police say this year’s Battle of the Badges game raised $176,000 for local cancer research.

“Thank you to Chief [Jason] Waffle of Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, Jeff Casey of Play for a Cure, and everyone who made this event a success,” Windsor police said.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Ashley Hyshka