A husband and wife from LaSalle are the newest millionaires in Windsor-Essex.

Patrick and Debra Cushing won a $1 million MaxMillions prize in the Aug. 13 Lotto MAX draw.

"I checked our ticket on the OLG app and thought we had won $1,000," says Patrick Cushing. "I had Debra come with me to check our ticket. We were both so surprised when we realized we had won much more than $1,000!"

"Winning feels amazing! It's out of this world! We look forward to completing some home renovations, travelling, and sharing with our kids," says Cushing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Convenience on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.