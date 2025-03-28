The Town of Tecumseh is releasing the results of its biennial Citizen Satisfaction Survey, suggesting most residents are satisfied with town services.

The town has conducted five similar surveys since 2014 to gather opinions and feedback from Tecumseh residents on overall quality of life in the town, issues of concern and satisfaction with services, as well as importance of policing services, strategic goals, recreational activities, housing and town communication.

"Council greatly values the insights gained through this survey, which play a crucial role in shaping the long-term vision for Tecumseh and enhancing service delivery for our residents," said Mayor Gary McNamara. "We appreciate the high level of satisfaction expressed by our community and thank all those who took the time to provide their feedback."

Town officials say the results assist in determining current service needs within the town, identify areas for potential improvements, and provide comparable tracking metrics across the biennial survey intervals.

The 2025 survey, conducted by Nanos Research Inc revealed that 93 per cent of Tecumseh residents are either very satisfied (52 per cent) or somewhat satisfied (41 per cent) with the services provided by the Town. This result was a slight decrease since that last survey and still ranks very high compared to other Canadian municipalities.

Chief data scientist for Nanos Research Nik Nanos presented the results of the survey to Council at their regular Council meeting on March 25.

"This scientific survey provides a valuable snapshot of public sentiment, allowing the Town to understand residents’ perspectives, track trends over time, and identify emerging priorities. It serves as an important tool for aligning municipal services with the evolving needs of the community."

Other highlights from the survey include:

84 per cent of residents feel they have a good or very good quality of life

Over 9 in 10 residents remain satisfied with Town Services

Household drinking water, fire protection, waste management and snow removal received high ratings for important services provided by the town

93 per cent of residents feel the town is a safe place to live

4 in 5 residents who have visited the Town’s website were able to find what they were looking for

Over 7 in 10 residents are satisfied with how concerns are dealt with, which is an increase from 2023

Roads infrastructure, housing affordability and traffic concerns were top of mind issues for survey participants.

Over 8 in 10 residents indicate they are likely to recommend the Town of Tecumseh to friends and family as a place to live

Nanos Research completed telephone interviews between Feb. 5 and March 3, 2025 among a random and representative sample of 400 adult residents in Tecumseh across all 5 wards. 157 residents completed an online version of the survey that will be analyzed separately and provided to council at a later date.