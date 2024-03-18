A TikTok challenge led to a call to police in Chatham-Kent.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, officer responded to Tweedsmuir Avenue after getting a 911 call for a person screaming for help from a moving vehicle.



After finding the vehicle, police confirmed there was no actual need for help and the people in the vehicle were recording a TikTok Challenge.



The call has led police to emphasize the importance of exercising caution and responsibility when participating in challenges that may disrupt public order, incite panic, or prompt unnecessary contact with emergency services.



These types of challenges not only impose significant stress and concern on individuals who witness them, but they also divert emergency resources that could otherwise be utilized for genuine emergencies.

