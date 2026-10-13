910 injured and nine people killed in collisions this year: WPS

Staggering numbers of reported collisions in Windsor is prompting police to urge the public to remain aware on the road.

Windsor Police say more than 5,500 motor vehicle collisions have been reported in Windsor and Amherstburg in 2026.

Of those collisions, 910 of them have resulted in injuries - a 45.8 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

These collisions have also resulted in nine deaths, including four in the past two weeks.

Constable Andie Suthers says the numbers are staggering and police are reminding drivers and pedestrians not to become complacent.

Suthers is reminding the public to remain vigilant when driving but also when crossing roadways as a pedestrian.

“If you’re a pedestrian, going back to those simple things that can really help preserve life, like always utilizing a crosswalk, making sure that you’re alert and aware when you’re crossing, keeping your head up, ensuring that a driver has seen you before you cross, wearing reflective clothing at night, avoiding distractions while driving, while walking... these simple things are very important.”

She says drivers need to watch for pedestrians at all times.

“In Windsor, a lot of the time, we don’t expect to see pedestrians because we’re so used to driving, a lot of us. But we should always be expecting to see a pedestrian, especially in the summertime. But beyond that, at night, during the day, during the winter, it doesn’t matter. We should be expecting to see pedestrians out.”

Suthers says taking a few extra seconds as a pedestrian can make a life-saving difference.

“My grandpa growing up used to always say, and it’s so simple, but it’s so vital that we do this, he would say, ‘stop, look, and listen before you cross the street. Use your eyes, use your ears, and then you use your feet’. It seems obvious, but sometimes taking a second to do these things can be a life-saving measure.”

The five intersections with the highest number of collisions include Banwell Road and the E.C. Row Expressway, Ouellette Avenue and Tecumseh Road, and Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road East.

Also on the list are Dougall Avenue and the E.C. Row Expressway, along with E.C. Row and Walker Road.

Police are reminding motorists to obey speed limits, avoid distractions and allow enough time to react to changing traffic conditions.

Pedestrians are urged to stay alert, avoid looking at their phones while crossing and wear reflective clothing at night.