An elderly man in Leamington has been charged with attempted murder.

Provincial Police and Essex-Windsor EMS were called for a report of Intimate Partner Violence at a home in the town on Saturday just before 6:30 a.m.

Police say both parties were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, adding the victim and accused are known to each other.

A 91-year old man has now been charged with attempt to commit murder.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.