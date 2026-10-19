$90-million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Tuesday. What are the odds of winning?

A sign at Smokers Corner in Pickering, Ont., advertises the record $90-million Lotto Max jackpot ahead of the Oct. 16, 2026 draw. (CTV News)

Canada’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot could be yours.

The Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $90 million for the first time ever after the maximum prize limit was increased from $80 million in April.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 33 million.

In addition to the jackpot, 20 additional Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each and 90 Maxplus prizes of $100,000 each are also up for grabs.

The draw takes place at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.