$90-million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs Tuesday. What are the odds of winning?

Canada’s biggest-ever lottery jackpot could be yours.
The Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $90 million for the first time ever after the maximum prize limit was increased from $80 million in April.
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The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 33 million.
In addition to the jackpot, 20 additional Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each and 90 Maxplus prizes of $100,000 each are also up for grabs.
The draw takes place at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.