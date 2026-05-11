The popular 89X Birthday Bash is returning.

The alternative rock station is bringing back its annual celebration which will be held in late summer at Caesars Windsor .

Canadian rockers "Default" will be performing their smash album The Fallout in celebration of its 25th anniversary, along with local duo "The Blue Stones" and twin sisters "Fionn".

The 16+ ages show goes on September 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca.

The music station 88.7FM or 89X relaunched in August of 2025 after a 5-year absence.