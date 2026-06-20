89-year-old critically hurt in e-bike crash in south Windsor

An 89-year-old man is in critical condition following a crash between a vehicle and an electric bike.

Shortly after noon Friday, police say the man was struck by an oncoming vehicle while riding his e-bike through the intersection of Northwood Street and McKay Avenue, in south Windsor.

The driver remained at the scene, while the man was rushed to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The intersection of Northwood and McKay was closed for approximately six hours while the Traffic Reconstruction Unit collected evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information, including dashcam or surveillance footage, is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032.