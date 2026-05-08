The city is investing $8.9 million in road rehabilitation, reconstruction, and replacement projects in Wards 8, 9, and 10 in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak, Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie, and Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison highlighted the investment and the roads slated to receive work during a news conference Friday.

The 2026 city budget includes $36.6 million in road rehab and repair investments across the city, a 13 per cent increase in spending over 2025.

A total of $3.5 million in road works are planned in Ward 8, including full depth asphalt milling and paving work set to begin June 1 on on Tecumseh Road East from Rivard Avenue to Balfour Boulevard. Queen Elizabeth Drive from Rivard Avenue to Clemenceau Boulevard will also receive full depth asphalt milling and paving. The project is planned to commence June 29.

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak says the Queen Elizabeth Road project is important with two schools nearby and a Transit Windsor bus route.

"It's one of the way, the collector road, to get out of Fountianbleu, to get to Jefferson, to the expressway. It gets a lot of traffic, it gets a lot of cars on there. This is going to be really good moving forward, the people are going to have a little pain here, but it will be really good moving forward," he says.

In Ward 9, $2.1 million in work is planned for 2026 including full depth asphalt milling and paving on Rhodes Drive between Pillette Road to Jefferson Boulevard along with Jefferson Boulevard from Rhodes Drive to South Service Road East. work is also planned on Dougall Parkway eastbound off ramp (eastbound to Sixth Concession Road); as well as Dougall Parkway westbound on ramp (Sixth Concession Road to Dougall Parkway westbound).

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie says the work in the neighbourhoods and industrial areas of his ward will improvement movement throughout the entire region.

"Take the Rhodes Drive project, that's a major employment centre, and just improving the transportation network including the active transportation network, I think is going to be a big benefit for the residents that live and work in that part of the city," he says.

Ward 10 has $3.3 million in road work planned including Dominion Boulevard from south of Northwood Street to Grand Marais Road West beginning August 3. Labelle Street from Dominion Boulevard to Askin Avenue will also receive full depth asphalt milling and paving with the work expected to begin June 29.

Ward 10 Councillor Jim Morrison says the work on Dominion from south of Northwood Street to Grand Marais Road West will finish off a project to improve that arterial road while work on LaBelle will improve a heavily travelled road.

"It's crazy with two schools, we have Notre Dame and Bellwood schools up there, we have daycares up there {on Labelle}. So it's really, really heavy traffic here. Some of these roads weren't designed for the kind of traffic we're getting. We can only do what we can do. We're going to improve this area as well so we can move traffic as best we can," he says.

The city says more than $317 million has been earmarked for capital projects in 2026, including $163.8 million for roads alone. The construction will focus largely on milling and paving - a process that removes and replaces the top layer of asphalt - extending the lifespan of roads by 10 to 15 years.