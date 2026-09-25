84-year-old driver seriously injured in Windsor crash

Windsor police have closed the intersection of Marentette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East following a crash. Sept. 25, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

An elderly driver is in the hospital with serious injuries following an early morning crash in Windsor.

At approximately 6 a.m., Windsor police officers responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Marentette Avenue.

Police say the 84-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

windsor crash - sept 2026 Windsor police have closed the intersection of Marentette Avenue and Wyandotte Street East following a crash. Sept. 25, 2026. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Members of the Windsor Police Service’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes as the intersection remains closed to traffic while the investigation is underway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032. The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.