The province is coming through with over $826,000 to support workers in Windsor-Essex.

The money, through the Skills Development Fund, will help apprentices obtain skills in manufacturing and construction.

In partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 773 the unions Job Readiness Program will help new apprentices receive several safety certifications along with practical hands-on experience before entering their job placements.

"IBEW Local 773 has teamed up with our Provincial Progressive Conservative partners and, with the foresight of the need to train our young workforce, has created Job Readiness," said Karl Lovett, IBEW Local 773 Business Manager and Financial Secretary. "Local 773 has trained 48 new young workers in the areas of construction awareness, basics of electricity, aerial platform, working at heights, skid steer operation, first aid/CPR, forklift operation, confined space and budgeting and financial planning. These essential skills for a new start electrician position put them in the best-in-class category, trained before entering the workforce. IBEW Local 773 looks for continued support from Premier Ford and all involved with the Skills Development Fund. Without this fund and the support of the staff involved, the path for young people entering the trades would be much more difficult."

Since its launch in 2021, Ontario's Skills Development Fund has helped connect more than half a million jobseekers with the skills and training.