Five people have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation in Chatham-Kent.

Police raided a home on Park Street on Wednesday and seized a quantity of fentanyl, methamphetamine, hydromorphone, and cocaine, with an estimated street value of $81,000.

A number of other items were also confiscated including two BB guns, a taser, a collapsible baton and Canadian cash.

Three men between 27 and 34-years old along with two women aged 34 and 42 are facing a list of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All five suspects are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.