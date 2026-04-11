Through a lawyer Friday, 2732304 Ontario Ltd. Pleaded guilty to a single charge of unlawfully cultivating cannabis.

Court learned, on Nov. 18, 2020, 89,613 live cannabis plants and 5,353 pounds of dried product was seized from a greenhouse on Mersea Road 3.

It was valued at $80-million by the OPP and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada.

At the time, the Leamington company only had a Health Canada licence for 1,632 cannabis plants, according to the Federal Prosecutor.

During a virtual court hearing Friday and with the assistance of a Mandarin interpreter, 19 other charges were dropped against four people, including the company’s’ President and sole Director.

The numbered company agreed to pay a $50,000 fine within 14 days.

Media relations for the PPSC said they were “not in a position to comment on the specifics of this case”, when asked how the fine was chosen as a penalty.

They also couldn’t say if the company remains in business.