Roughly 25,000 toy Easter eggs will be dropped from a helicopter today at the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle.

WFCU Credit Union is hosting its 'Easter Egg Drop' where more than 800 children will be in attendance.



Community Investment Manager Beth Ann Prince says it's a sold-out event and capacity was reached five days after the registration period began.



She says there will be three different drops, for three different age groups.



"As they go onto the field when the helicopter finishes dropping the eggs, collecting all the eggs and then when they finish collecting the eggs, they'll trade their bag of eggs in for a treat bag and it's full of goodies that they can go home and enjoy," says Prince.

She says it's going to be a wonderful community event.

"WFCU we like to provide events that are community minded and a lot of our events sell out very quickly and this one is no different," she says. "We also did an Easter egg hunt in our Kitchener-Waterloo area last week and it was just wonderful to see all the kids running around and excited to see the Easter bunny and get their picture taken with the Easter bunny."

The event is for children between the ages of two and 10.



The sold-out event begins at 11 a.m.



The Easter bunny will also be in attendance.

