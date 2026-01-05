A new $80-million development will come up for approval Monday at the city's Development and Heritage Standing Committee.

Richmond Block London Corporation owner Shmuel Farhi has submitted an application for a 27-storey mixed use development with 188 residential units on vacant land at 621 Riverside Drive West at Janette Avenue.

The housing units would sit atop ground floor commercial space.

The proposal includes 245 parking spaces, 196 would be located within a two-level underground parking garage. The remaining 49 parking spaces would be located on property next door at 571 Riverside Drive West. There's also 19 bicycle parking spaces.

Committee member, Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, says administration is recommending it be deemed a Catalyst Project. "This is why we have those Community Improvement Plans, new residential grants, to get more residential development especially in the downtown area. That's so significant to bring more people living downtown which should and you hope and would attract more business opportunities downtown."

Francis adds the developer is driving forward a lot of housing opportunities. "When you look at Mr. Farhi and the amount of money he's invested in Windsor and not just on the east end of the city but recently announced with the Caron Avenue parking lot and the developments he's proposing on Riverside Drive, I think you're approaching a number around $1-billion of total investment over a 10-year period."

A report recommends the project be approved, along with $50,000 in grant money every year for 5-years, plus another 5-years by recognizing it as a Catalyst Project under the Downtown Windsor Enhancement Strategy and Community Improvement Plan.

The development will need final approval from city council.