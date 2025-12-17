Some major money is up for grabs for lottery players in Windsor-Essex and right across Canada.

The Lotto Max jackpot has reached the game's maximum limit, $80 million, after no one had a winning ticket in the Tuesday, December 16 draw.

While the top prize stayed put, officials at OLG say the rollover pushed total top-end prizing for the Friday, December 19, draw to $103 million, with an estimated 23 Maxmillions prizes worth $1 million each also up for grabs.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti says people really do get excited when the jackpot gets this high.

"Any type of growth in the sales means that people are really, really excited, and, again, I want to pay that prize here in Ontario. The first $80 million prize was paid in B.C., so they've won. Now it's our turn," he says.

Bitonti says we're not quite at a record.

"Last year about this time we were at $80 million plus 29 Maxmillions, so we're still a little way away from reaching the big, big prizes," he says. "The biggest jackpot was $70 million plus 70 Maxmillions; that's before it went to $80 million. So, we're still a ways away from $140 million in top prizes, but we're getting there."

Lotto Max tickets can be purchased at OLG.ca or at authorized OLG retailers until 10:30 p.m. the night of the draw.

Since Lotto Max was launched in 2009, Ontario players have won more than $9.5 billion, including 117 jackpot wins and 953 Maxmillions prizes, according to OLG.

Lotto Max tickets cost $5 per play, with draws held every Tuesday and Friday.