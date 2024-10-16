A fatal crash in Chatham-Kent.

Ontario Provincial Police were called to Highway 40 just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday for a single-vehicle collision south of Countryview Line.

The lone driver, a 77-year-old from Chatham, was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Highway 40 between Countryview Line and Claymore Line remains closed for an investigation.

OPP say they continue to investigate the fatal crash with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage, or those who may have witnessed the collision, are asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.