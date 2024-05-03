A joint traffic enforcement initiative in Essex County has resulted in 76 charges being laid.

Members of the OPP, Windsor police, LaSalle police and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation joined forces on Thursday, May 2 and conducted speed enforcement and commercial motor vehicle safety inspections in construction zones along Highway 401 between Puce Road and Manning Road.

According to officials, 76 charges were laid including five stunt driving charges.

One driver was charged after going more than 180 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.



Officials say most of the charges were for speeding but inspectors also charged commercial motor vehicle operators for equipment, annual inspection, and documentation infractions.



Police and the MTO are reminding drivers that speeding in a construction zone with workers present is dangerous and costly.



Fines are doubled in construction zones.

