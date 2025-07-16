A 75-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a minor in a local park.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, July 14, Windsor Police responded to a report of a sexual assault in the 4700 block of Riverside Drive East.

Through investigation, officers learned that an elderly man had approached two 15-year-old girls in a park and engaged them in conversation before allegedly inappropriately touching one of the teens.

Police were able to quickly locate and arrest the suspect within the area.

As a result, the man has been charged with sexual assault.

Windsor Police continues to stress the importance of parents/guardians speaking with their children about staying alert, and being aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.