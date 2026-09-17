$7.5 million in upgrades announced for Windsor International Airport

The federal government is investing nearly $7.5 million in upgrades at Windsor International Airport.

During a news conference Wednesday at the airport, Transport Canada announced funding from the Airports Capital Assistance Program to rehabilitate the asphalt and provide edge light modernization on one of the two runways. There is also funding to purchase a second Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting vehicle.

Deputy House Leader and Member of Parliament for London West Arielle Kayabaga made the announcement on behalf of Minister of Transport Steven MacKinnon.

Transport Canada says the investments will keep passengers, airport workers, and flight crews safe by ensuring the critical infrastructure is in good condition and that emergency response services are equipped to support growing passenger volumes.

AM800-News-Windsor Airport-Mark Galvin.jpg Deputy House Leader and Member of Parliament for London West Arielle Kayabaga and Windsor International Airport President and CEO Mark Galvin during a news conference outside the airport in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

President and CEO Mark Galvin says they’re going to do their best to minimize the impact of the runway construction when it takes place.

“We have a lot of seasonal traffic here, both in the summer and our sun destination season,” he says. “We’re going to try and do as much of the work as we can to minimize the impact on the traveller. Connectivity is everything, and we’re going to do our very best.”

The runway work is expected to start toward the end of 2027.

Galvin says the original runway is from around 1940.

“It’s about 30 years since our last rehabilitation, so it’s due. We’re looking forward to getting it done, and we did the other runway a few years ago, just before I started, so it’s time,” he says.

Director of Operations Luke Van Der Mark says the second aircraft rescue and firefighting vehicle is needed as the airport is being elevated to a Category 6 airport.

“We’re nearing the passenger volumes that mandate that we provide Category 6 coverage,” he says. “Although we have the capabilities to provide that today, as was mentioned during the press conference, the equipment that we’re replacing is aging, and this allows us the ability to provide a consistent level of service to those who are part of the Category 6 coverage.”

Transport Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Windsor International Airport is located at 3200 Cabana Road East between Walker Road and Concession Road 9.