A 74-year-old man who was wanted by the FBI has been arrested in Windsor for breaching his bail conditions, and is now facing a string of charges.

The man is facing extradition to the United Stated for a historic child sexual assault investigation.

The man is currently sought by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in connection with a decades-old sexual assault of a minor. He is wanted on 12 charges, including four counts of rape, six counts of gross sexual imposition, failure to appear, and flight to avoid prosecution.

In mid-September 2024, the suspect was arrested in Windsor on a warrant by Toronto Police Service Fugitive Squad. He was then released on bail pending an extradition hearing under strict conditions of house arrest and electronic monitoring.

In June 2025, Windsor Police bail compliance officers launched an investigation and confirmed the man had violated his conditions on multiple occasions. He was arrested on Wednesday (July 2) at a residence in the 1600 block of Martindale Street.

The suspect is now charged with three counts of failure to comply with a release order. He will remain in custody pending a bail hearing.

His surety, a 58-year-old woman, has also been charged with three counts of facilitating a breach of a release order. A surety is an individual who agrees to supervise an accused person while they are out on bail and ensure compliance with their release conditions.