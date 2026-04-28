Displaced commercial and residential tenants at Westcourt Place in Windsor have until Thursday to apply for compensation.

A relatively minor fire in the underground parking garage on Nov. 12, 2019 caused smoke to billow up through the entire highrise.

Tenants were all evacuated and the building has been empty ever since.

The Windsor law firm of Strosberg, Wingfield Sasso LLP negotiated a $7.3 million settlement with the numbered company that owns the building and its insurance companies.

Tenants will be eligible for approximately $5,000 in compensation but each one must apply by Thursday April 30 at 4:30 p.m. To be considered.