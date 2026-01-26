A 72-year-old man has been arrested following an arson investigation in Chatham.

On January 22, shortly after 4 p.m., Chatham-Kent Police, Chatham-Kent Fire and Rescue, and EMS responded to an apartment complex on McNaughton Avenue for an active fire inside the building.

Emergency responders located heavy smoke on the second floor, preventing immediate entry. The occupants of the buildings were safely evacuated and provided temporary shelter at Emmanuel Baptist Church.

An investigation was launched by Chatham-Kent Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office to determine the origin and cause of the fire. As a result, the fire was determined to be arson and a suspect was identified.

On January 23, a 72-year-old man was located and arrested for arson - disregard for human life.

He is being held in custody and Chatham-Kent Police Headquarters as he awaits his court appearance.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the blaze was contained to one unit, however, additional units sustained smoke and water damage. The total damage is estimated at $250,000.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Chatham-Kent Police or Crime Stoppers.