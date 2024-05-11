A 70-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

Earlier this month, the Windsor Police Amherstburg Detachment launched an investigation after receiving a complaint of a historical sexual assault.

Officers learned through investigation that a 12-year-old victim had allegedly been assaulted by an adult male relative over a four-year period.

The 70-year-old man was arrested in Amherstburg on Thursday, May 9.

The suspect, whose name can't be released to protect the identity of the victim, is charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of invitation to sexual touching, two counts of incest, assault, and extortion.