Police have arrested seven more suspects, many of them teenagers, but two more suspects are still being sought following two carjackings and a robbery in Windsor.

In the first case, shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Friday, October 24, Windsor police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 1700 block of University Avenue West.

Officers learned that a man was approached by a group of suspects, one of whom pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim's chest, demanding the victim's belongings, including car keys and wallet, and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle-a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.

On October 25 at 11 p.m., officers were called to a report of an armed robbery in the 1300 block of Division Road, where police learned that a man was forcibly removed from his vehicle and physically assaulted, suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects stole the victim's wallet, identification, bank cards, and cellphone before fleeing the scene in his 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

Shortly after stealing the vehicle, police say the suspects allegedly robbed a group of teens at gunpoint around Magnolia Avenue and Harrogate Street.

At the Division Road scene, officers recovered a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that had been stolen in the University Avenue West case.

In the early morning hours of October 26, the Chatham-Kent Police Service located the stolen Chevrolet Traverse after it was involved in a collision in Chatham. A 15-year-old male was found inside the vehicle and arrested for possession of stolen property.

In the first case on University Avenue, police have arrested a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, and an 18-year-old man who each face multiple charges ranging from unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault with a weapon, robbery with a firearm, and use of a firearm, assault, robbery, and motor vehicle theft.

A fifth suspect remains outstanding in this case. He is described as a white male with a slender build. At the time of the incident, he wore a green sweater with the hood up, beige pants, boots, and a blue bandana around his neck.

In the Division Road case, police have arrested four males-ages 19, 17, 16, and 15-who all face multiple charges, including five counts each of robbery with an offensive weapon.

The 15-year-old suspect arrested in Chatham is charged in relation to both carjackings and also faces further charges related to the robbery on Magnolia.

One person remains outstanding in the Division Road case, a 16-year-old who is currently wanted on five charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of property obtained by crime, failure to comply with a YCJA sentence, and FTC with a release order.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.