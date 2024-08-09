Convenience store chain 7-Eleven says it has been given the green light to sell beer, wine and ready-to-drink cocktails in Ontario stores starting Sept. 5.

In a news release issued Friday, the company said it received its convenience store liquor licences from the Alcohol and Game Commission of Ontario (AGCO) earlier this week and is currently training staff at 58 locations across the province.

“The expansion of retail alcohol sales to 7-Eleven Canada’s stores will help create new jobs, investment, and economic opportunities for Ontarians. Once the rollout is complete, 7-Eleven Canada expects to add about 60 full-time positions to its Ontario stores,” the company said in the release.

Earlier this summer, Premier Doug Ford announced a timeline for when Ontario would be expanding the sale of alcohol in grocery stores and corner stores.

Convenience stores will be permitted to start selling beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages as early as Sept. 5 and as of Oct. 31, all eligible grocery and big box stores will be able to sell beer, cider, wine and ready-to-drink beverages, including large-pack sizes.

“Kudos to Premier Doug Ford, and the Ontario government for fulfilling a promise and for modernizing alcohol retailing in Ontario,” Marc Goodman, vice-president and general manager of 7-Eleven Canada, said in a written statement accompanying the release.

“Our customers have wanted this change for a long time, and we’re excited to make the lives of Ontarians even more convenient.”

The chain said the selection of alcoholic beverages available in stores will include “many favourite brands” and “a host of popular and local made-in-Ontario products.”

The company noted that it already operates two licensed “restaurant-format” stores in Ontario in Leamington and Niagara Falls and has 20 licensed locations across Alberta.