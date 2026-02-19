TORONTO — 7-Eleven Canada says the big competition it's facing won't stop it from growing and evolving its business model.

Vice-president and general manager Marc Goodman says the convenience store chain plans to start franchising the business later this year.

That move will help the company grow its presence in Ontario and expand into the Maritimes. Right now, it has 550 corporately owned stores between Ontario and B.C.

Goodman says the growth will come as the company slowly repositions the business to be more like a quick-serve restaurant that happens to sell convenience store items.

He says the shift is necessary because the company is increasingly in direct competition with large grocers, dine-in and fast-food restaurants.

Helping 7-Eleven Canada in that battle for buyers will soon be its viral egg salad sandwich that was originally offered at its Japanese stores. Goodman says the company will start selling the dish in Canada on March 4.

The "tamago sando" nestles a generous heap of cooked eggs and Kewpie mayonnaise between fluffy pieces of crustless bread.

Foodies have flown thousands of kilometres to Japan to try it and late food journalist Anthony Bourdain labelled it "pillows of love."