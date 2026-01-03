A 63-year-old man has died following a collision in Chatham-Kent.

On Dec. 29, 2025, around 3:45 p.m., Chatham Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Selton Line and Orford Road in Thamesville.

Police state that an SUV carrying two people, an 81-year-old female driver and a 63-year-old male passenger, both from Chatham, was travelling on Orford Road toward Selton Line when it failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection.

When the vehicle entered the intersection, the SUV was hit by a pickup truck.

Both occupants of the SUV were transported to Chatham-Kent Health Alliance for treatment. The male passenger was later transferred to Windsor Regional Hospital for additional medical care.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 54-year-old male from Ridgetown, was not injured as a result of the collision.

On January 1, 2026, at 2 p.m., Chatham Police was notified that the male passenger succumbed to his injuries.

The Traffic Management Unit has now taken over the investigation, and anyone with information regarding the circumstances leading up to the collision, or who witnessed the incident, is urged to contact Chatham Police.