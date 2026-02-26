One man has been charged after a vehicle hit a Windsor police cruiser.

Shortly after 10 a.m., officers were attending a call for service in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue when they were alerted by bystanders that a vehicle had struck their unoccupied cruiser.

Through investigation, officers determined that the driver of a red sedan mounted the sidewalk, nearly striking a pedestrian before hitting a guardrail and then colliding with the police cruiser.

Police say the suspect fled the scene southbound on Glengarry Avenue.

Officers later located the heavily damaged sedan in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers identified the driver as a 63-year-old man who was located and arrested in the nearby area.

He's now charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

