63 arrested, 213 charges laid in Ontario-wide initiative to end online child exploitation

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Sixty-three suspects are facing more than 200 charges following an Ontario-wide effort to end the online exploitation of children.

Police said this initiative, dubbed Project Time, also identified and safeguarded 51 victims, whom investigators say were targeted by individuals making, possessing, and distributing child sexual abuse material. They noted that appropriate supports have been provided to those impacted.

Investigators said in total they conducted 264 criminal investigations, laying 213 charges.

Police said two of the accused were “in a position of trust and authority in their communities,” while eight of them are repeat offenders.

They added that 814 electronic devices have been seized.

Another 154 investigations are still ongoing, the OPP said.

child sexual abuse material An undated file photo depicting child sexual abuse material.

“Every child deserves to be safe, both online and in their communities. The OPP and members of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy remain committed to relentlessly pursuing offenders and disrupting their criminal activity to prevent further victimization,” OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique wrote in a post on social media on Wednesday.

Project Time is part of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet, which is also known as the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy, and is led by the OPP, in partnership with 25 police services from across the province. This strategy is also comprised of the Ministry of the Attorney General, the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and Victim Services of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne through the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services.

“Project Time is a testament to the dedication and commitment of law enforcement professionals across Ontario and Canada to protect children from exploitation,” OPP Detective Stf. Sgt. Tara Clark, the provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy Lead, said in a release.

“The results of this operation demonstrate the power of collaboration, the strength of the Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Strategy and the relentless pursuit of those who prey on the most vulnerable.”

‘Significant’ rise in online child sexual exploitation, abuse material: police

Police say they have observed a “significant” rise in reports of online child sexual exploitation and child sexual abuse material in recent years and are asking parents, educators, child advocacy organizations, government, and technology providers to also do their part to keep children safe.

Anyone with any information related to child sexual exploitation is urged to contact their local police or report it to cybertip.ca.