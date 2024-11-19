A 61-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a knifepoint robbery at an east-end restaurant.

On Monday afternoon, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Windsor Police responded to a report of a man threatening people with knives at a restaurant in the 6000 block of Tecumseh Road East.

Officers learned the suspect entered the business, locked the door behind him, and grabbed knives from the kitchen.

Police state the suspect then cornered people inside the restaurant and threatened to stab them. He also removed money from the cash register and tip jar.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and the suspect surrendered without further incident.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The man faces 13 charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of forcible confinement, robbery, among others.

Investigators ask everyone who lives in the area to check their dash-cam or surveillance footage for further evidence.