60 per cent increase in crashes in Windsor’s top intersection for vehicle collisions: WPS

The area of Howard Avenue and the E.C. Row ramps in Windsor on July 6, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Motor vehicle collisions are up nearly 60 per cent so far this year in the intersection, with the most crashes in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Service reports that the E.C. Row Expressway, eastbound and westbound, at Howard Avenue remains the number one intersection for collisions.

Crashes are up 58.3 per cent as of the end of August compared to the same period in 2025.

Banwell Road at the E.C. Row Expressway is second on the list of intersections with the most collisions. Police have recorded a 23.3 per cent increase in crashes there so far in 2026.

Ouellette Avenue at Tecumseh Road is third with a 33.3 per cent spike in collisions so far this year compared to the same time a year ago.

A 47.1 per cent increase in crashes has been recorded around the E.C. Row Expressway at Walker Road, which is fourth on the list.

Dougall Avenue at the E.C. Row Expressway is fifth on the list, with police recording a 45.5 per cent increase in collisions so far in 2026.

Overall crashes across the city are up 2.3 per cent as of the end of August compared to the same time in 2025.