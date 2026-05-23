5th annual Dare 2B Challenged returns this Sunday

Women and girls take part in the Dare 2B Challenged run. May 2025.

Dare 2B Challenged is returning for its 5th year.

The charity event is a 5K walk/run, a 10K run, and an outdoor fitness class run by Movati on Sunday, May 24.

The event will take place at Holiday Beach in Amherstburg, and is focused on women and girls to promote a safe and inclusive environment.

This year, all proceeds raised will be split between the Harrow Food Bank and LAWS (Leadership Advancement of Women through Sport).

The Harrow Food Bank serves more than 200 families in the Harrow area alone and requires at least $10,000 every month to continue supporting the community.

Race Co-Director Linda Miklas says everyone is very excited.

“It’s a great event to have women and girls come out and show their support for sports, and camaraderie, and our logo model is calm, courage, and confidence, so it instills all three of those.”

She says there is still room for those who want to take part.

“We do cap it at 300 just to keep it manageable, and this year we’re getting close to that. We do welcome anyone who wants to come the day of as well to sign up.”

Miklas says they’re happy to give back.

“The money does go a long way, so I’m sure they’re very happy to receive what we can donate, and people have been great. The community is awesome and they’ve just been so supportive over these last five years.”

Registration will kick off at 7:30 a.m. and the walk and run will begin at 9 a.m.

Last year, the event raised $20,000 for LAWS, and the team hopes to reach this fundraising goal again.