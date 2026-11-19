Two local girls are now collecting pajamas to make sure kids who have to spend Christmas in the hospital have something special and cozy while they’re away from home.

Megan Patrick and her friend Lauren Meadows are collecting pajamas and cash donations for the 5th annual Megan & Lauren’s Christmas Pajama Extravaganza.

The campaign was started after Patrick was diagnosed with leukemia on Christmas Eve 2018 and had to spend the night in the hospital with no special Santa pajamas.

In April 2022, Megan was diagnosed with leukemia for a second time, and the pyjama campaign was put on hold, but in 2023, Megan’s friend Lauren stepped in by asking that, in lieu of birthday gifts, friends and family donate pajamas for the kids in the hospital.

Megan’s mom, Mellissa, says Christmas 2018 was a horrible, lonely, and scary time.

“After she was done with her treatment, we wanted to make sure that no other family felt the way we felt that Christmas with Megan not having her Christmas pajamas and it’s more about the tradition of Christmas and what her illness and cancer took away from our family that year,” she says.

The donations will be given to Windsor Regional Hospital, the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Ronald McDonald’s House in Windsor, Erie Shores Health Care in Leamington, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, London Health Sciences Centre, and to Ronald McDonald rooms in hospitals in Toronto and St. Catharines.

Patrick says they’ve donated around 4,000 to 5,000 pajamas over the last four years, but they never know what to expect when it comes to donations year to year.

“We always hope we can do something magical for the kids and the families. When people say, ‘hey, I’ve waited for this fundraiser all year’ or ‘my favourite time of year is to purchase pajamas and meet up with you guys,’ it absolutely melts my heart and takes it to the next level,” she says.

Megan Patrick says the best part of this fundraiser is making the kids and families in the hospital feel happy.

“Because they probably had nothing like me when I was 2. I want them to have some Christmas magic,” she says.

Drop-off boxes are also set up at J & R Sports Connection at 8418 Wyandotte Street East in Windsor, at the Royal Canadian Legion Brach #241 at 6420 Main Street in Comber, and the RONA at 47 Mill Street East in Tilbury.

If you would like to donate cash, you can e-transfer jm.patrick@hotmail.ca and the money will be used to buy pajamas, or you can call for a pajama pickup or a drop-off location.

Donations will be accepted until December 18. Distribution will begin shortly after.

All pajamas must be new and have the tags still on them.