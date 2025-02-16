Get ready for an intense game on the ice between the army and the navy.

Sunday is the 5th annual Army vs. Navy Hockey Game being held at the Essex Centre Sports Complex, and the community is encouraged to cheer on military members as they battle for bragging rights.

The game will be a friendly rivalry between current members of the HMCS Hunter naval reserve and the local Canadian Armed Forces.

Sport and competition are an integral part of military life by helping to foster teamwork and resilience.

The game is completely free, but those attending are asked to donate a non-perishable food item - if possible. Donations collected will be given to the Essex Food Bank.

Adam Mitchell, Petty Officer at HMCS Hunter, and co-organizer of Army vs. Navy Hockey Game, says the crowd gets really involved in the game.

"The crowd is filled with active and former members of the military, so it's a really good environment where the local community can come in, sit next to a veteran, or sit next to a current military member."

He says this is about more than just hockey.

"It's about military pride, and teamwork, connecting with the community. It allows us all to engage with the veterans, active serving members, and the public, in a positive high-energy environment."

He says information on the army and navy will be available.

"There'll be military displays, a lot of the crowd will be in uniform so if you wanted to go and talk to a military member they'd be more than willing to speak with you. As well there will be booths throughout the concourse with military kits that you can see a hands-on of what we do in the military as well."

In past years, the event has seen up to 1,000 spectators, and Mitchell says he's hoping between 500 and 600 people attend this game.

Puck drop for the game is set for 3 p.m.

Following the game there will be a free skate for all attendees, so be sure to bring your skates.

Following the free skate, community members can visit the Essex Legion for an after-party.

The Essex Centre Sports Complex is located at 60 Fairview Avenue West.