An Essex family is raising funds for childhood cancer research.

Brandon Chartier and his wife Sarah are hosting a 5K run/walk on Saturday, May 31 in memory of their daughter Jaida who passed away in July 2024 at the age of 12.

They created a foundation in their daughter's name, "#JaidasJourney - The Jaida Chartier Foundation" and promised to continue her fight after a 14-month battle with brain cancer.

Brandon Chartier says his daughter experienced some medical issues in early May 2023 and was diagnosed with brain cancer in June 2023.

"May 31 is extra significant because that's the day she first went into the hospital at Hotel-Dieu and was subsequently airlifted to London children's hospital," says Chartier.

He says his daughter was a bright, caring person.

"Every day was a new day for her, excited," he says. "Never in our world where we think we'd be where we are now."

Chartier says his daughter fought for 14 months and was doing really well for 10 or 11 months.

"She woke up every day, with a smile on her face no matter what she was going through and you would have never of known that was fighting as big of a battle she was," says Chartier.

The inaugural Grey 5K Run/Walk takes place at 10 a.m. at Sadler's Nature Park and Trail in Essex.

Chartier says registration for the event is closed but 140 people are taking part.

He says money raised will specifically support pediatric brain cancer.