The executive director of the Windsor Parade Corporation says they haven't had a Santa Claus parade this large in years.

Maggie Durocher says they have around 75 entries for this year's 58th annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade set for Saturday, December 6.

Durocher says that includes eight bands.

"We've got international bands, we've got Canadian bands. We're welcoming back the Navy band from Windsor; they have been off since COVID. We're looking forward to seeing our friends from Ecorse, Michigan, over with us. We've also got the Greater Windsor Concert Band, a very big concert band that's up on a float," she says.

Durocher says they're really excited for this year's parade.

"We've got some brand new characters that no one has seen before; one of them is called, not to give away too much, Bella Wings. This character has a wingspan of probably 20 feet, and it's all luminescent; it's amazing," she says.

The parade through the downtown core will begin at 6 p.m. on Giles Boulevard before heading north along Ouellette Avenue and down to Pitt Street.

The parade is expected to last nearly two hours to travel the entire route.

Durocher says it's great to be back in the heart of downtown because it gives it a great vibe.

"What we've seen since we've been back downtown is just a huge crush of visitors, especially downtown, the University Avenue area, especially at Giles at the step-off point. You're looking at the crowd that sometimes gets 20 deep; it's very busy," she says.

Along with the parade, the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market will again be hosting the Downtown Windsor Holiday Market in the Pelissier Street Parking Garage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., which will feature local vendors, artisans, live music, and food producers offering festive gifts and treats for the season.

The parade marshall this year will be former AM800 personality and recent Windsor-Essex County Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Kara Ro.