Nearly five dozen temporary part-time recreation jobs at City of Windsor facilities are set to end this spring.

This comes after CUPE Local 82 revoked a labour agreement that allowed the roles to exist.

In a media release, the city said its Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the union, which was signed in August 2025, was revoked by CUPE Local 82 this past Friday.

The city says the agreement had allowed for up to 60 part-time positions supporting maintenance at community centres and arenas.

As a result, 57 temporary part-time Recreational Facilities Attendant roles filled over the past seven months will conclude, with affected employees receiving notice that their last day of employment will be April 21, 2026, under a 60-day notice requirement.

The union confirmed they revoked the MOA, but says the move follows months of unresolved concerns over how the agreement was being implemented. Meanwhile, the City of Windsor says they have complied with all terms outlined in the MOA and held several meetings with the union to discuss and address their issues.

CUPE Local 82 President Rob Kolody says the issues were brought to the city, but will now to proceed to arbitration.

"We've articulated them to them, those have all been outlined. There's arbitrations that are going to be getting moved forward, obviously costing taxpayer dollars now. At the initial outset of all of this, we've given four, five months to try and work these issues out, and they're still there."

He says the city referenced meetings had been held between the parties, supporting the union's claim that problems existed.

"We tried meeting with them, that's absolutely factual, and we just wanted them resolved and the agreement to be followed, and clearly that's not happening. And for them to say that it is, I guess an arbitrator will make that decision, but we have documents surrounding all of the information that we've put forward, that clearly indicates they're not following it."

Kolody says the union has brought up a range of issues to the city.

"They are surrounding obviously vacancies within positions not being backfilled, part-time schedules, all types of backfilling within full-time, part-time, and it's been ongoing for three, four, five months probably."

The change does not impact any regular full-time employees.

The city says administration is in the process of identifying next steps along with any potential impacts this might have on service levels.

Kolody said the MOA exists outside the union's main collective agreement and sets the terms and working conditions for temporary part-time staff working in rinks and community centres. Once the MOA is revoked, the roles tied to it cannot continue.

The MOA followed nearly two years of negotiations and replaced a previous agreement that the union also revoked on June 5, 2025 - a move the city said resulted in 37 position reductions in July 2025.

