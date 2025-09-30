Propower Manufacturing Inc. is expanding its plant.

The announcement was made Monday at the facility in LaSalle.

The $5.7-million expansion will create six skilled trade jobs, and will help retain 39 existing jobs at the facility.

The provincial government has invested $500,000 for the expansion through the Southwest Ontario Development Fund.

The 16,000-square-foot expansion will see new equipment to help meet market demand.

Propower makes fuel tanks and hydraulic reservoirs for the transportation industry, as well as electrical enclosures and specialty metal vessels.

John Coulthard, President at Propower Manufacturing Inc., says it's really exciting.

"We're really going to be servicing the Canadian enclosure industry with this expansion, and that's something that we're really excited about, especially in these tough economic times... the uncertainty of the future. Our customers are actually like 'when will your addition be done, so we can order more product from you'."

John Benn, Vice President at Propower Manufacturing Inc., says there is a growing need.

"We've undertaken this building expansion, and equipment acquisition, which will allow us to have a dedicated space for our enclosures, fabrication, and welding. And thereby free up more room in the existing facility for our metal tanks division, which is often facing capacity restraints during periods of high demand."

Benn says this is a 16,000-square-foot expansion.

"This project expands our facility by roughly 60 per cent, and adds several new bending, cutting, and welding machines, as well as new lifting and conveyance equipment that'll help us meet our customers growing needs. This plant expansion and equipment purchase will create job opportunities for local workers."

Benn says typically the product is shipped across North America, but lately they've shipped product to Europe to places such as Italy and Germany.

The search for the six new employees will begin in the new year, with the hopes of having the expansion completed in the next six months.

-with files from CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco