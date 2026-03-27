A wrong turn onto the Ambassador Bridge has resulted in the seizure of cocaine and marijuana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office says CBP officers stopped a vehicle near the duty-free before getting onto the bridge on March 7.

According to CBP, a U.S. citizen was Canada-bound when the stop happened.

Officers seized 566 grams of marijuana and 18.37 grams of cocaine.

CBP says the violation was released after local law enforcement declined interest.

CBP officers have seized more than 800 lbs of drugs at Michigan ports of entry so far during the 2026 fiscal year.